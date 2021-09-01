AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $87,715,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,233. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

