AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.