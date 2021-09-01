alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €17.00 by Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

AOX stock opened at €17.24 ($20.28) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.42.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

