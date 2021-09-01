alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ALSRF opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

