Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Down 0.4%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.49. 1,261,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 917,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Altimeter Growth by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $43,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.