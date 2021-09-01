Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

