AMATEN (AMA) Tops One Day Volume of $130.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $130.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.35 or 0.00834634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049108 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.