Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,142.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Truist cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,460.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,315.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

