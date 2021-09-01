Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

