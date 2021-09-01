Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Ambarella stock traded up $20.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.97. 43,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,619. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

