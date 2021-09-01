AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $47.13 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

