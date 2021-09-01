Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

AEE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.