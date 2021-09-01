American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 374,371 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.62% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $149,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 76,433 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

