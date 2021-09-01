American Century Companies Inc. Buys 11,962,277 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8,376.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $138,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

