American Century Companies Inc. Has $165.42 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $165,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

