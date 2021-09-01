American Century Companies Inc. Has $179.89 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,080 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Agilent Technologies worth $179,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.