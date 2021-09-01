American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 14,778 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.91% of Bio-Techne worth $159,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.64.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH stock opened at $499.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.51. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $511.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

