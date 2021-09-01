American Century Companies Inc. Sells 196,736 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,359,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $191,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

