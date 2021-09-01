American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $39,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

QGRO stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

