American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stake Increased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned 6.50% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

QGRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. 26,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.