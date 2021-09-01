American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post sales of $504.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.25 million and the lowest is $490.71 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

