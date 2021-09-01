American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.23. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.40. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

