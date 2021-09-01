American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 18,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $31.78.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

