American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 25.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Woodmark by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 100,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

