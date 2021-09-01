Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NYSE:COLD opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31, a PEG ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

