Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.17. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,741. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

