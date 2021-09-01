Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.05

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 30202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.