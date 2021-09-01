Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 4,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

