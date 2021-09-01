Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. 6,506,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

