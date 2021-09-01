Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $4,428,751 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.