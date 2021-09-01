Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 1,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

