Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $918,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 105.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

