Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.29. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 106.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 79.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 679,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 174,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 338,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.