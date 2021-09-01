Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $9.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.31 billion and the highest is $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. 3,471,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.