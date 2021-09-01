Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $9.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.31 billion and the highest is $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. 3,471,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

