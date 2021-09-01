Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth $739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth $137,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

