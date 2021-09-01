Analysts Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $268.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,202. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $749.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

