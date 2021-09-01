Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $20.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.56 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $87.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

