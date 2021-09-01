Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

