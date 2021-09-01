Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 194.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 10,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,423. Methanex has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

