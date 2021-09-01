Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 96,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,771. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

