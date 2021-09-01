Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post sales of $72.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

