Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.94 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.