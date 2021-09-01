Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $45.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.32.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
