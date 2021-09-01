Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $45.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.