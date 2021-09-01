Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $92.50

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.