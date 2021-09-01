Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $32.73

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,369. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after acquiring an additional 395,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

