Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target at $77.50

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ICAGY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 307,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,705. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

