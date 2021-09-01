Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Price Target at $69.25

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
