Analysts Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) PT at $42.50

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300 over the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

TARS opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

