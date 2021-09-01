Analysts Set thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) PT at €12.11

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.43 ($11.10) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.96.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

