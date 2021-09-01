Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OppFi (OPFI)

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/31/2021 – FG New America Acquisition was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

8/25/2021 – FG New America Acquisition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

8/20/2021 – FG New America Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – FG New America Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – FG New America Acquisition had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – FG New America Acquisition is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – FG New America Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – FG New America Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OPFI opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. OppFi Inc has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

